On Monday, Christian Yelich (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 68 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 76th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (44 of 68), with more than one hit 19 times (27.9%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (50.0%), including 15 multi-run games (22.1%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .280 AVG .262 .388 OBP .345 .464 SLG .405 13 XBH 10 5 HR 4 16 RBI 14 36/20 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

