Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .225.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.244
|AVG
|.204
|.326
|OBP
|.323
|.439
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|43/13
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.