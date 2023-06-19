Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at American Family Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 15th in MLB action with 81 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers rank 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 289 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers' .306 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Burnes is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Burnes is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale

