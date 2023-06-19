Monday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (5-4) for the Brewers and Merrill Kelly (8-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 37 times and won 21, or 56.8%, of those games.

This season Milwaukee has won 21 of its 37 games, or 56.8%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 289 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Brewers Schedule