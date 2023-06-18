After the third round at the 2023 U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark is currently atop the leaderboard (+275 to win).

U.S. Open Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 11:23 AM ET

11:23 AM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

U.S. Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 5:19 PM ET

5:19 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-9)

3rd (-9) Odds to Win: +200

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 5th Round 2 67 -3 7 4 4th Round 3 69 -1 3 2 12th

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +250

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 10 2 1st Round 2 68 -2 8 6 14th Round 3 70 E 3 3 18th

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-10)

1st (-10) Odds to Win: +275

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 7 3 3rd Round 2 67 -3 4 1 4th Round 3 69 -1 4 3 12th

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 5:19 PM ET

5:19 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-7)

4th (-7) Odds to Win: +450

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 5 2 7th Round 2 68 -2 4 2 14th Round 3 68 -2 4 4 5th

U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Xander Schauffele 6th (-5) +3300 Dustin Johnson 6th (-5) +3500 Harris English 5th (-6) +4000 Sam Bennett 47th (+4) +10000 Cameron Smith 9th (-3) +12500 Rickie Fowler 1st (-10) +2800 Bryson DeChambeau 9th (-3) +15000 Gary Woodland 32nd (+1) +25000 Sebastian Munoz 47th (+4) +25000 Denny McCarthy 32nd (+1) +30000

