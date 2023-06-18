Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .423.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this season (43 of 67), with at least two hits 18 times (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 67), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 19 games this season (28.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.3% of his games this year (33 of 67), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (22.4%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.270
|AVG
|.262
|.378
|OBP
|.345
|.443
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|14
|35/19
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
