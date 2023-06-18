Sunday's WNBA slate includes the Washington Mystics (6-4) in a home matchup with Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (5-6) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. Game time is 3:00 PM ET.

Washington enters this matchup after an 88-69 victory versus Phoenix. The Mystics' leading scorer was Elena Delle Donne, who finished with 17 points. Led by Mabrey with 36 points and six rebounds last time out, Chicago lost 92-90 versus Indiana.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-225 to win)

Mystics (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+180 to win)

Sky (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-5.5)

Mystics (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Sky Season Stats

The Sky score 80.2 points per game and give up 81.9, making them eighth in the WNBA offensively and sixth defensively.

At 34.5 rebounds per game and 34.5 rebounds allowed, Chicago is ninth and fourth in the league, respectively.

With 20.3 assists per game, the Sky are fifth in the league.

In 2023, Chicago is fifth in the league in turnovers committed (13 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (13.4).

In 2023 the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-point makes (7.7 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

In 2023 Chicago is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky put up 87.4 points per game at home, 13.2 more than on the road (74.2). Defensively they concede 86.2 per game, 7.9 more than on the road (78.3).

At home, Chicago grabs 33.4 rebounds per game, 2.1 fewer than away (35.5). The team allows 30.8 rebounds per game at home, 6.9 fewer than on the road (37.7).

This season the Sky are averaging more assists at home (22.4 per game) than away (18.5).

This year, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (12.8 per game) than away (13.2). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12) than on the road (14.5).

The Sky drain more 3-pointers per game at home (8.8) than on the road (6.8), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

At home Chicago allows 7.8 treys per game, 2.6 more than away (5.2). The team concedes 36.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 9.6% higher than on the road (27.2%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

The Mystics are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Chicago has beaten the spread six times in games.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago is 4-0 against the spread.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

