Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on June 18, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Peralta has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|2.1
|8
|10
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 66 hits with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashing .266/.361/.423 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI (52 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .225/.325/.390 so far this season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has collected 70 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .278/.346/.464 slash line on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .262/.379/.424 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
