Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) at American Family Field on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-160). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.61 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.64 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 20 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4500 15th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

