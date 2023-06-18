The Milwaukee Brewers versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Yelich and Jack Suwinski.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Pirates have +135 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 55.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (20-16).

Milwaukee has gone 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

In the 70 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-38-3).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-16 16-18 16-15 20-19 26-20 10-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.