Victor Caratini -- hitting .281 with a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .262 with three home runs and nine walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (40.0%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (32.0%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .216 AVG .298 .348 OBP .340 .378 SLG .362 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 12/7 K/BB 10/2 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings