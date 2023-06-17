Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .261.
- Tapia has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Tapia has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.256
|AVG
|.273
|.347
|OBP
|.319
|.372
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/3
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 68 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Keller (8-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
