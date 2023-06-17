The field for the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California features Harris English. The par-70 course spans 7,423 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 15-18.

Looking to wager on English at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, English has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in five of his last 18 rounds played.

English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

English has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, English has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 33 -3 280 0 17 2 3 $4.2M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In English's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 37th.

English has made the cut in each of his last seven trips to this event.

English finished 61st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that English has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,292 yards, 131 yards shorter than the 7,423-yard The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

English's Last Time Out

English was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 52nd percentile.

English was better than 61% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

English failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, English recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.3).

English carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent competition, English had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

English finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, English bettered the field's average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards English Odds to Win: +15000

