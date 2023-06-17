Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .359, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 91st in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.3% of them.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has had an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.5% of his games this season (32 of 66), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.269
|AVG
|.262
|.374
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|14
|34/18
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (68 total, one per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 24th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 25th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
