Mitch Keller will toe the rubber for the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) on Saturday, June 17 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34), who will counter with Wade Miley. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Pirates (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (8-2, 3.41 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.67 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 14-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Luis Urías 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4500 15th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 1st

