Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 79 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 279 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Brewers rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (3-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 16, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Miley has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.