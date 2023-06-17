Saturday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-2) to the mound, while Wade Miley (3-2) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Brewers were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Brewers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 14-14 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (279 total).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule