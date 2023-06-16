The WNBA's two-game lineup today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Phoenix Mercury taking on the Washington Mystics at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics take on the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury hit the road the Mystics on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 5-4

5-4 PHO Record: 2-6

2-6 WAS Stats: 74.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 74.8 Opp. PPG (first)

74.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 74.8 Opp. PPG (first) PHO Stats: 79.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Elena Delle Donne (18.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.6 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (20.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11.5

-11.5 WAS Odds to Win: -711

-711 PHO Odds to Win: +486

+486 Total: 156 points

The Los Angeles Sparks host the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 5-4

5-4 MIN Record: 2-7

2-7 LAS Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) MIN Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (21.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (21.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.2 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 LAS Odds to Win: -217

-217 MIN Odds to Win: +176

+176 Total: 163.5 points

