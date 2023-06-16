William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (24.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.3%).
- He has scored in 23 of 53 games (43.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.253
|AVG
|.228
|.363
|OBP
|.310
|.448
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/14
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Hill (6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the lefty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.