Harriet Dart 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham Odds
As action in the Viking Classic Birmingham nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Harriet Dart against Anastasia Potapova. Dart's odds to win it all at Edgbaston Priory Club are +700, fourth-best in the field.
Dart at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Dart's Next Match
On Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET, Dart will play Potapova in the quarterfinals, after getting past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the previous round.
Dart Stats
- Dart beat Kalinina 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Dart has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 15-19.
- Dart is 7-3 on grass over the past year.
- Dart has played 21.3 games per match in her 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On grass, Dart has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.9 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.
- Over the past year, Dart has won 62.1% of her service games, and she has won 36.4% of her return games.
- Dart has been victorious in 74.7% of her service games on grass over the past year and 33.3% of her return games.
