Cori Gauff 2023 Bett1open Odds
Cori Gauff enters the Bett1open in Berlin, Germany off the back of a strong showing at the French Open, losing to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Gauff's opening match is against Katerina Siniakova (in the round of 32). Gauff has the third-best odds (+800) to be crowned champion at LTTC Rot-Weiss.
Gauff at the 2023 Bett1open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Gauff's Next Match
In the round of 32 of the Bett1open, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 11:00 AM ET), Gauff will face Siniakova.
Gauff is listed at -450 to win her next match versus Siniakova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000
- US Open odds to win: +1000
- Bett1open odds to win: +800
Gauff Stats
- Gauff last played on June 7, 2023, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
- Gauff has won one of her 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 38-16.
- In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Gauff has gone 2-1.
- Gauff, over the past 12 months, has played 54 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.
- In her three matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 24.7 games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Gauff has won 72.8% of her games on serve, and 38.4% on return.
- On grass over the past year, Gauff has claimed 70.3% of her service games and 29.7% of her return games.
