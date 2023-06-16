Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Brewers will call on Julio Teheran (1-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (6-5).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 19 out of the 35 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 19-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 274 (four per game).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule