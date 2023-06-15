The Indiana Fever (3-6) travel to face the Chicago Sky (5-5) after Aliyah Boston went off for 23 points in the Fever's 87-66 win over the Mystics. The game airs on The U at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The matchup has no set line.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U

Sky vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 93 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-18.5)

Chicago (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Sky vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 6-3-0 this year.

Out of Chicago's games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Sky Performance Insights

So far this year, the Sky are putting up 79.2 points per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 80.9 points per contest (fifth-ranked).

With 35.2 boards per game, Chicago ranks seventh in the WNBA. It surrenders 35.4 rebounds per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, the Sky rank seventh in the WNBA. They force 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Sky rank second-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 35.4%. They rank sixth in the league by making 7.3 threes per contest.

The Sky are top-five this season in three-pointers allowed, currently second-best in the league with 6.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 31.6% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Chicago has taken 70.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75.7% of the team's baskets) and 29.2% three-pointers (24.3%).

