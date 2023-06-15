Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (42-25) against the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 15.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 24-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 415 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).

Angels Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its foes are 4-4-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Angels have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those games.

This year, Los Angeles has won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Angels have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (343 total, 4.9 per game).

Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Rays W 8-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley June 11 @ Rays L 7-3 Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan June 12 Angels L 9-6 Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson June 13 Angels L 7-3 Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria June 14 Angels W 6-3 Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers June 15 Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani June 16 Blue Jays - Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman June 17 Blue Jays - Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman June 18 Blue Jays - Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt June 19 @ White Sox - Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger June 20 @ White Sox - Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule