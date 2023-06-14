William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Twins - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (13 of 52), with more than one RBI six times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this season (44.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.253
|AVG
|.227
|.363
|OBP
|.312
|.448
|SLG
|.392
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/14
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
