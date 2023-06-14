The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Twins.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .424. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 59th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (29.7%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .276 AVG .254 .378 OBP .341 .457 SLG .393 11 XBH 9 5 HR 4 16 RBI 14 33/17 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

