Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Target Field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 76 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 272 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rea (3-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Rea has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson

