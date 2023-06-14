How to Watch the Brewers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Target Field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 76 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee has scored 272 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rea (3-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Rea has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Kyle Bradish
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Sam Moll
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|-
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Roansy Contreras
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
