Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (34-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Brewers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Brewers have won in 14, or 46.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (272 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule