The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Athletics.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .208.

Adames has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of those games.

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven home a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .225 AVG .188 .293 OBP .286 .423 SLG .344 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 35/11 K/BB 28/13 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings