Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins hit the field against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 75 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 267 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Orioles W 10-2 Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer 6/8/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Bradish 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins - Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins - Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran - 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Roansy Contreras 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.