Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

The Brewers have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee is 14-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 66 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-16 15-14 19-18 25-18 9-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.