Brewers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (33-33) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and Corbin Burnes (5-4) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Brewers' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 11-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging four runs per game (267 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|June 17
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|June 18
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Roansy Contreras
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
