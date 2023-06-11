On Sunday, Willy Adames (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .203 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (16.4%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (30.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.9%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (36.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .217 AVG .188 .288 OBP .286 .425 SLG .344 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 34/11 K/BB 28/13 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings