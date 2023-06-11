At Autotron Rosmalen today, No. 154-ranked Priscilla Hon will play No. 217 Natalija Stevanovic, the headliner of a six-match schedule in the qualifying qualification final of the Libema Open. For the live stream, head to NBC.

Libema Open Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch the Libema Open Today - June 11

Match Round Match Time Lena Papadakis vs. Taylah Preston Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Sachia Vickery vs. Zeynep Sonmez Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Mai Hontama vs. Susan Bandecchi Qualifying Qualification Final 6:15 AM ET Emina Bektas vs. Ankita Raina Qualifying Qualification Final 7:30 AM ET Priscilla Hon vs. Natalija Stevanovic Qualifying Qualification Final 7:35 AM ET Carol Zhao vs. Kristina Dmitruk Qualifying Qualification Final 7:40 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Hon vs. Stevanovic

Hon has not won any of her three tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 2-3.

The 28-year-old Stevanovic, who is still seeking her first tournament title of 2023, is 4-4 this year.

Hon has played five matches this year across all court types, and 21.8 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hon has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 29.0% on return.

Stevanovic is averaging 23.3 games per match in her eight matches played this year across all court types, with a 47.8% game winning percentage.

Stevanovic is 30-for-50 in service games (for a winning percentage of 60.0%) and 14-for-49 in return games (28.6%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Zeynep Sonmez Ekaterina (1996) Makarova 7-6, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Taylah Preston Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Lena Papadakis Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Susan Bandecchi Magali Kempen 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Sachia Vickery Jesika Maleckova 6-1, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Natalija Stevanovic Eva Vedder 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Emina Bektas Miyu Kato 7-5, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Carol Zhao Lexie Stevens 6-1, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Mai Hontama Jasmijn Gimbrere 6-1, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Ankita Raina Ellen Perez 6-3, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Priscilla Hon Anouk Koevermans 6-0, 6-3 Qualification Round 1

