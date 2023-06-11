The Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) carry a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Oakland Athletics (16-50), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (5-5) for the Brewers and JP Sears (0-3) for the Athletics.

Brewers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-5, 4.41 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.20 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.41 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 12 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Peralta has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

In his last outing on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Sears heads into the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Sears will look to pick up his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

