Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.
  • Adames has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this year (31.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 25
.225 AVG .188
.292 OBP .286
.441 SLG .344
10 XBH 7
6 HR 4
14 RBI 14
34/10 K/BB 28/13
1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.50 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Blackburn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
