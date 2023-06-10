Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Athletics - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 30 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this year (31.5%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.225
|AVG
|.188
|.292
|OBP
|.286
|.441
|SLG
|.344
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|34/10
|K/BB
|28/13
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.50 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.6 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
