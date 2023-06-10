Luis Urias -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate (2022)

  • Urias hit .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Urias got a hit in 63.0% of his 119 games last season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
  • In 16 of 119 games last year, he homered (13.4%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Urias drove in a run in 32 out of 119 games last year (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (10.9%).
  • In 38.7% of his 119 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 61
.273 AVG .210
.382 OBP .291
.417 SLG .393
15 XBH 19
6 HR 10
18 RBI 29
42/29 K/BB 57/21
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
