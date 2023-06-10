After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .353, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .393.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (24.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (47.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (21.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .271 AVG .239 .376 OBP .331 .439 SLG .350 10 XBH 7 4 HR 3 15 RBI 10 31/16 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings