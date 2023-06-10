Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (34-30) versus the Oakland Athletics (15-50) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on June 10.

The Brewers will look to Julio Teheran (1-2) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.

Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 33 times and won 19, or 57.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 260 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule