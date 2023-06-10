Alex Smalley will hit the course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada to play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open from June 8-11. It's a par-72 that spans 7,264 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Smalley at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Smalley has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Smalley has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Smalley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 28 -5 278 0 19 2 3 $2.1M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Smalley played this event was in 2022, and he finished 21st.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club measures 7,264 yards for this tournament, 37 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,301).

Courses that Smalley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,279 yards, 15 yards longer than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which landed him in the 20th percentile of the field.

Smalley shot better than only 29% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Smalley did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Smalley had less bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.3).

Smalley failed to record a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The tournament average was 4.5.

In that most recent outing, Smalley had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Smalley ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Smalley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +6000

