Marina Mabrey takes the Chicago Sky (5-3) up against the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3) after putting up 28 points in a 108-103 victory over the Fever. It's on Friday, June 9, 2023, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ION

Sky vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Sparks 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Sky vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Chicago is 5-2-0 this year.

There have been three Chicago games (out of ) that hit the over this season.

Sky Performance Insights

Offensively the Sky are the fifth-ranked team in the league (81.3 points per game). Defensively they are fifth (79.9 points allowed per game).

Chicago collects 36.4 rebounds per game and concede 34.9 boards, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.3).

In 2023 the Sky are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.3%).

The Sky are the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage defensively (32.9%).

Chicago takes 71.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.5% of Chicago's buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.5% are 3-pointers.

