Sky vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Sky (5-3), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Sparks (3-3). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-3.5)
|159
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-3.5)
|159.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-3.5)
|159.5
|-160
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sparks (-1.5)
|162.5
|-135
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks have covered four times in matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sky have compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Chicago has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- The Sparks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this season.
- So far this year, three out of the Sky's games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.