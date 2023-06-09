The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Sam Moll and the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sam Moll

Sam Moll TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .236 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (18.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has driven home a run in 19 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings