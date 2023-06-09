The Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) host the Oakland Athletics (14-50) to open a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Orioles, and the Athletics a series win over the Pirates.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser (2-1) for the Brewers and Sam Moll (0-3) for the Athletics.

Brewers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (2-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Moll - OAK (0-3, 4.57 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will hand the ball to Houser (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, a 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.436 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Houser has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sam Moll

Moll gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.

The 31-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen 27 times this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .164 against him this season. He has a 4.57 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings over his 27 games.

