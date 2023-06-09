Oakland Athletics (14-50) will match up with the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) at American Family Field on Friday, June 9 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Esteury Ruiz will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Brewers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +190. The contest's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (2-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Sam Moll - OAK (0-3, 4.57 ERA)

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 32 times and won 19, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 14, or 22.6%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 3-21 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

