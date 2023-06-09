The Milwaukee Brewers and Joey Wiemer will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +190 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +190 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have won two of their last five games against the spread.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've finished 19-13 in those games.

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Milwaukee has played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-34-3).

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-13 16-16 15-12 19-17 25-17 9-12

