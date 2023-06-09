Brewers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) taking on the Oakland Athletics (14-50) at 8:10 PM (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Adrian Houser (2-1) for the Brewers and Sam Moll (0-3) for the Athletics.
Brewers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 19 (59.4%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 258 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Reds
|W 5-1
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|June 5
|@ Reds
|L 2-0
|Julio Teheran vs Andrew Abbott
|June 6
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson
|June 7
|Orioles
|W 10-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer
|June 8
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Kyle Bradish
|June 9
|Athletics
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll
|June 10
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn
|June 11
|Athletics
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears
|June 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez
|June 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
