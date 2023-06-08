Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 26 against the Giants) he went 0-for-0.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .211 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17 games this year (32.7%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went four innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.