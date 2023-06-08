Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Orioles - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christian Yelich (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .394. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 79th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (11.9%).
- He has scored in 28 games this year (47.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.
