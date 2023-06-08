On Thursday, Brian Anderson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .235 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

In 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 59 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 30 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.0%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (40.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings